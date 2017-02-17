Trump’s UN Envoy: U.S. Still Supports Two-state Solution, but Are Thinking ‘Out-of-the-box’

New YORK /

The American ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, said on Thursday that the Trump administration still supports a two-state solution to Israel’s conflict with the Palestinians, a measure that would see a Palestinian state created alongside Israel.

Speaking to a UN Security Council session on the Israeli-Palestinian issue, Haley said: “We support the two-state solution, but we are thinking out-of-the-box as well.”

Haley’s comments follow remarks on the two-state solution by U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday at a joint White House news conference with visiting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“So I’m looking at two-state and one-state, and I like the one that both parties like,” Trump said. “I’m very happy with the one that both parties like. I can live with either one.

I thought for a while the two-state looked like it may be the easier of the two. But honestly, if Bibi [Prime Minister Netanyahu] and if the Palestinians – if Israel and the Palestinians are happy, I’m happy with the one they like the best.”

The two-state solution has long been a central pillar of U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East.