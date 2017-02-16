Two prisoners enter an open hunger strike

PNN/ Ramallah/

The Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs announced that two detainees, Jamal Abu Allel and Raed Fayez, have entered an open hunger strike today, protesting against the extension of their Administrative Detention in a punitive manner that includes all the Administrative detainees.

The commission declared that the Negev prison administration yesterday informed detainee Abu Allel that his administrative detention will be renewed to six months for the third time respectively.

While the detainee Fayez is serving his second administrative detention, there have been threats to renew his administrative detention as well.

The commission also said that the coming days could see an escalation in the battle of hunger strike, especially if the brutal attack against detainees continues. Moreover, the situation will get worse if they proceed in applying the policy of administrative detention.

Administrative detention is a procedure that allows the Israeli military to hold prisoners indefinitely on secret information without charging them or allowing them to stand trial.

Although administrative detention is used almost exclusively to detain Palestinians from the occupied Palestinian territory (OPT), which includes the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, Israeli citizens and foreign nationals can also be held as administrative detainees by Israel (over the years, only 9 Israeli settlers have been held in administrative detention).

There are currently around 7,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails, 536 of them in administrative detention.