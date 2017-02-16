Trump says will go with ‘one or two state-solution’

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The first meeting between the new U.S. president, Donald Trump and the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu took place on Wednesday in the White House, followed by a press conference.

On the one or two-state solution, Trump said: “I’m looking at two states and one state, and I like the one both parties like, I can live with either one,” during the press conference.

One day earlier, Trump has said that he “backs peace, even if it was not through the two-state solution.”

Trump vowed to work toward a peace deal, but said it would require compromise on both sides, leaving it up to the parties themselves ultimately to decide on the terms of any agreement.

During the press conference, Trump said “I think the Palestinians have to get rid of some of that hate that they’re taught from a very young age… They have to acknowledge Israel. They’re going to have to do that. There’s no way a deal can be made if they’re not ready to acknowledge a very, very great and important country.”

On Israeli settlement expansion, which has thrived after Trump took office, Trump told Netanyahu: “I’d like to see you hold back on settlements for a little bit.”

In response, Netanyahu insisted that Jewish settlements were “not the core of the conflict” and made no public commitment to reduce settlement building in the occupied West Bank. He later told reporters traveling with him that he hoped to “reach an understanding” with Trump on settlements.