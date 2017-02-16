IOF kidnap six Palestinians from West Bank

PNN/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Thursday morning have kidnapped at least six Palestinians from areas all over the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem.

The campaign targeted three Palestinians from Qalqilia district, northern West Bank, another from Nablus area, and two from Abu Dis, East Jerusalem.

According to the Israeli military statement, the IOF closed a blacksmith shop in Beit Liqya, southwest of Ramallah, under claims that it was used to manufacture weapons.

Meanwhile, Palestinian citizen Youssef Dar Moussa said an Israeli military patrol stormed his family home and those of his brothers in Beit Lakia and wreaked havoc on the buildings.

He added that another military patrol ravaged blacksmith shops owned by his brothers Sadam and Hakim and sealed them off with red wax.