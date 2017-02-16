Finkelstein: The Palestinians have the right to resist Israel

Bethlehem/PNN/

Noted American intellectual and writer Norman Finkelstein has said that the Palestinians have all the right to resist the Israeli occupation at all levels, whether militarily or politically, in accordance with the principles of the international law.

Finkelstein made his remarks during a symposium held by the Palestinian “Center for Political and Development Studies” (CPDS) in Gaza last Monday to review what came in his book, “Method and Madness: The Hidden Story of Israel’s Assaults on Gaza.”

The writer criticized all rounds of peace negotiations that had taken place between the Palestinian Authority (PA) and Israel as “a waste of time and effort,” stressing that Israel is the biggest beneficiary of such talks.

He explained that Israel takes advantage of any peace talks with the PA in order to dwarf the Palestinian people’s rights and portray to the whole world that the peace process is ongoing with the occupied people of Palestine.

According to him, the Palestinians should hold talks with the occupation after winning a field battle and not before that, citing as an example the South African people’s experience.

In another context, Finkelstein expressed his shock and dismay over the intention of the UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres to name former Israeli foreign minister Tzipi Livni as his deputy despite her role in massacring many innocent people in Gaza.

He slammed Guterres for appointing someone who blatantly declared her disregard for the international law.