Palestinian presidency: ready to deal positively with Trump’s administration to achieve peace

Ramallah/PNN/Monjed Jadou –

Palestinian presidential announced Wednesday, February 15 its willingness to deal positively with the American president Donald Trump administration to achieve peace.

Palestinian presidential confirmed in statement published at Wafa news agency its adherence to two-state solution option according international law that ensure ending Israeli occupation to Palestinian territory and asur establishment of an Palestine independent State with East Jerusalem as capital on the borders of June 1967 to live in peace and security alongside with the State of Israel.

Palestinian presidency confirmed after the press conference between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President in Washington readiness to deal positively with the American president Donald Trump administration to achieve peace .

Palestinian presidency demand Israeli Prime Minister to respond positively to US President Donald Trump request and the international community to halt all settlement activities, including in occupied East Jerusalem.

Palestinian presidency added that Israeli Prime Minister repeated the dictations language to continued Israeli control of the eastern border of the Palestine occupied territory , as well as the demand to recognize Israel as a Jewish state, it is considered a continuation of the attempt to impose facts on the ground and destroy the two-state option and replace it with the principle of state with two systems .

Palestinian presidency explained that Israeli government insiste to destroy the two-state option through the continuation of settlements and imposing facts on the ground,which will lead to more extremism and instability, stressing extremism and terrorism in all its forms.

Palestinian presidency expressed its willingness to resume a credible peace process away from the dictates and the imposition of facts on the ground, and its readiness to resolve all final status issues without exception, based on the UN international resolutions, legitimacy and Arab Peace Initiative of 2002.