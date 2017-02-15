Director of CIA meets with Abbas hours ahead of Netanyahu meeting with Trump

Bethlehem / PNN /

Palestinian high level diplomatic sources on Wednesday said that President Mahmoud Abbas, Abu Mazen, has met with the head of the Director of Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Mike Pompeo in Ramallah last night.

Sources, who asked to who preferred to remain unidentified, told PNN that the meeting had a positive impact, where both parties reportedly discussed important political issues, including the Palestine-US relations file.

Sources added that the meeting was attended by Maj. Gen. Majed Faraj, head of the Palestinian General Intelligence Service, and Dr. Saeb Erekat, the secretary General of the PLO Executive Committee.

The source noted that the importance of the meeting lies in being held hours before Trump has met with Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, since they are due to meet today in Washington DC.

American sources have previously siad that the US administration is considering options to revive the peace process, saying it wants to hear the views and positions of both parties and that it would not impose its vision in order to push the peace process.

Pompeo was appointed by Trump as Director of CIA less than a month ago.

One day earlier, a senior White House official said that Trump, does support an Israeli-Palestinian peace, ‘even if it was not through the two-state solution.’

Meanwhile, the Israeli parliament (Knesset) has passed a bill that legalizes land grab of privately owned Palestinian land for the settlement expansion, and the Israeli government announced 6,000 new settlement units.