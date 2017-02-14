Special report: Israel’s ongoing aggression against Gaza

PNN/ Ramallah/

Since the early nineties, Israel, the occupying power, has been conducting a process of total separation between the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem. An important part of this policy has been to progressively turn Gaza, home to more than two million Palestinians, into a besieged enclave. This policy has been more notorious for the past 10 years, including regular military raids, the isolation and division of thousands of Palestinian families, denial of access to health services, a ban on Gaza students to study in the West Bank, constant attacks against fishermen and farmers, banning several exports and imports, among other policies.

Israel continues to use its full-fledged military force to strengthen its heinous illegal blockade of Gaza. This report summarizes the ongoing Israeli aggression against besieged Gaza since the beginning of 2017 and until February 9th and presents examples of ongoing Israeli violations of international humanitarian law.

Such attacks have to be put in the context of Israel’s systematic violations of the fundamental rights of the Palestinian people, particularly in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli blockade amounts to collective punishment against the Palestinian civilian population, which is prohibited under international law. It’s the responsibility of the international community to protect the Palestinian people from the Israeli military occupation and to hold Israel accountable for all its violations committed against the land and people of Palestine.

PALESTINIANS INJURED

During the period covered by the report: nearly 138 fire attacks were carried out as well as 7 air strikes, leading to the injury of 9 Palestinians including 2 children. The following examples highlight several attacks carried out by the Israeli occupying forces:

๏ On 14 January, Israeli Naval vessels opened fire towards Palestinian fishing boats off the shores of Al-Sudaniya area located in west Beit Lahiya town and as a result injured fisherman Eyad Abu Al-Amarin.

๏ On 14 January, the Israeli forces positioned behind the Green Line opened fire towards agricultural land in the north of Beit Hanoun injuring Ibrahim Nabeel Al-Sous.

๏ On 17 January, Israeli Naval vessels opened fire towards Palestinian fishing boats off the shores of Al-Sudaniya area located in west Beit Lahiya town and as a result injured citizen Khaled Khaled Abu Rayala, who is a resident of Al-Shate’ camp in Gaza city.

๏ On 20 January, the Israeli forces positioned behind the Green Line opened fire towards agricultural land in east Beit Lahiya town and as a result injured the child Ramis Hamdunat (5 years old).

๏ On 23 January, Israeli Naval vessels opened fire towards Palestinian fishing boats off the shores of Al-Sudaniya area located in west Beit Lahiya town and as a result injured the fisherman Awarnas Al-Sultan.

๏ On 3 February, Israeli forces positioned behind the Green line opened fire towards several residents located east Al-Bureij Refugee Camp in the district of Central Gaza as they were participating in demonstrations against Israeli Attacks against Occupied Jerusalem, and as a result injured the child Ali Nabeel Washah (17 years old).

๏ On 6 February, Israeli war planes launched missiles towards North West Beit Lahiya town and as a result injured 2 residents who are Mohammad Sa’edallah (70 years old) and Ahmad Farid Sa’edallah (27 years old).

ISRAELI RAIDS AND ARRESTS

The Israeli occupying forces have carried out around 6 raids against besieged Gaza during the period covered by the report. Additionally, nearly 13 Palestinians have been arrested from across Gaza. The following are some examples highlighting Israeli raids and arrests:

RAIDS

๏ On 12 January, the Israeli forces escorting several military bulldozers stormed 50m into the vicinity of east Al-Qarara town and levelled a plot of land.

๏ On 25 January, the Israeli forces escorting military bulldozers stormed 70m into the vicinity of east Al-Shuka town located in east Rafah city and opened fire as they levelled a plot of land.

๏ On 26/1/2017, the Israeli forces escorting military bulldozers stormed 50 m into the vicinity of Al-Bureij Refugee Camp then opened fire towards an agricultural land.

ARRESTS

๏ On 15 January, the Israeli forces positioned in the vicinity of Beit Hanun Crossing (“Erez”) crossing detained merchant Midhat Awad Karam, resident of Gaza City.

๏ On 17 January, the Israeli forces positioned in the vicinity of Beit Hanun “Erez” crossing detained Omar Nizar Abu Assad, a resident of Deir Al-Balah city, as he was accompanying his ill mother Asma Al-Sayed Abu Assad who was returning from Ramallah where she was receiving treatment.

๏ On 17 January, the Israeli forces temporarily detained 3 fishermen named Imad Mahmoud Siyam, Anas Imad Siyam and Mohammad Khalid Abu Diya off the shores of Al-Sudaniya area located in west Beit Lahiya town.