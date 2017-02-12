IOF arrest 3 Palestinians in wide raid campaign

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli Occupaiton Forces (IOF) on Sunday morning have arrested three Palestinians during a wide raid and arrest campaign.

The three were arrested from Hebron and Bethlehem provinces.

The IOF reportedly wreaked havoc on Palestinian civilian homes, triggering panic among children and women.

According to the military statement, the campaign targeted two Palestinians from Bethlehem’s western town of Tekou’ and another from Beit Ummar town, Hebron.

The third captive was kidnapped by the IOF from his own family home in Beit Ummar. The Israeli soldiers handcuffed and blindfolded him all the way through the assault.

The Israeli forces further rummaged into the home of a Palestinian prisoner and summoned his son, Haytham, to questioning.

At the same time, the IOF, escorted by intelligence officers, rolled into Awarta town, in southern Nablus, and carried out abrupt break-ins into civilian homes.

Overnight, the IOF tightened military grip at the Beit Furik checkpoint, to the east of Nablus, blocking Palestinian passengers’ and vehicles’ access out of and into the area.

Late on Saturday evening, the occupation army stormed Kafl Haris, to the north of Salfit province, and set up a makeshift military checkpoint.

A PIC news correspondent said the IOF cracked down on the Palestinian locals and attacked civilians with acoustic grenades.

Palestinian passengers and vehicles had also been subjected to intensive inspection as they attempted to pass through the newly-pitched checkpoint.