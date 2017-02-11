Ashrawi:Blocking the appointment of Dr. Fayyad is a case of blatant discrimination on the basis of national identity

RAMALLAH/PNN/

PLO Executive Committee Member Dr. Hanan Ashrawi strongly denounces the decision by US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley to block the appointment of former Palestinian Prime Minister Dr. Salam Fayyad to lead the United Nations political mission in Libya:

Ashrawi said :“It is unconscionable that the US Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, would block the decision of UN Security-General António Guterres to appoint former Palestinian Prime Minister Dr. Salam Fayyad as his envoy to Libya on the flimsy excuse that that “the UN has been unfairly biased in favor of the Palestinian Authority to the detriment of our allies in Israel.”

It defies logic that the appointment of the most qualified candidate is blocked because it is perceived as detrimental to Israel. It constitutes a blanket license for the exclusion of Palestinians everywhere.

Dr. Fayyad is a person of the highest standards of professionalism and integrity, and this move is a case of blatant discrimination against him on the basis of his nationality. It betrays unbridled bias against the Palestinian people as a whole whereby every Palestinian is guilty and punished because of his or her identity.

We hope that saner voices will prevail and that the US will take back this irrational and discriminatory decision immediately and not deprive the UN of such a highly qualified individual. Rather, they should block petty acts of bigotry and vindictiveness and the further victimization of the Palestinian people for the mere fact of their existence.”