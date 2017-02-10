Palestinian intelligence chief met with US security officials at White House

Bethlehem/PNN/

Palestinian chief of intelligence Majed Faraj met with US security and intelligence officials in Washington in the first meetings between the Palestinians and the Trump administration.

High-level Palestinian sources told PNN that the meeting was good and took place in a positive atmosphere and it came after USA request.

An American official reported to the Associated Press on Thursday that the Palestinian chief of intelligence Majed Faraj met with top US security officials over the past two days.

The meeting comes just prior to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s arrival to the White House for a scheduled sit down with the US President Donald Trump on February 15.

Palestinians have previously raised concerns of being “sidelined” by the US president, who has adopted an outwardly favorable stance towards Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.