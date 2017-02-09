Two Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

PNN/ Gaza/

Two Palestinians have been killed on Thursday dawn in an Israeli airstrike that shook Rafah city, southern Gaza strip.

Spokesperson for the Palestinian Ministry of Health, Ashraf al-Qudra, identified the two casualties as 24-year-old Hussam al-Soufi, a resident of Rafah city, and 38-year-old Mohamed al-Akraa, a resident of Gaza city.

According to local sources, Israeli jets struck a tunnel along the Gaza-Egypt border area, killing two workers and injuring five others inside the tunnel.

PIC said that the casualties and wounded civilians were rushed to the Abu Youssef al-Najar Hospital in Rafah.

The offensive came just a few hours after rockets from the Sinai Peninsula in Egypt allegedly slammed into Eilat city, in 1948 Occupied Palestine.

The Israeli army said its Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted three rockets headed for Eilat late Wednesday night, while a fourth was dropped in an open area.

On Monday evening, the Israeli occupation army targeted the blockaded Gaza Strip with 19 air strikes and barrages of artillery shells following claims that a shell struck Ashkelon city, to the south of territories occupied in 1948.