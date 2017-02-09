Rights group: IOF continue systematic crimes in Palestine

PNN/ Gaza/

Israeli violations of international law and international humanitarian law in the oPt continued during the reporting period (02 – 08 February 2017).

5 Palestinian civilians, including 4 children, were wounded in the West Bank and Gaza Strip

Israeli warplanes carried out 4 airstrikes against civilian objects and sites related to the Palestinian armed groups.

A poultry farm was destroyed, resulting in the death of 5,000 birds and partial damages to another farm.

Three training sites were destroyed.

Israeli forces continued to target Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Sea.

Israeli forces continued to target the Gaza Strip border areas, but no casualties were reported.

A watchtower belonging to Palestinian armed groups sustained damages, east of al-Maghazi.

Israeli forces conducted 79 incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank, and one limited incursion in the northern Gaza Strip.

59 civilians, including 2 women, were arrested in the West Bank.

22 of them were arrested in occupied Jerusalem.

Israeli forces continued their efforts to create Jewish majority in occupied East Jerusalem.

Two houses were destroyed in Beit Haninah neighbourhood, north of Jerusalem.

Settlement activities continued in the West Bank.

Two residential tents, 3 livestock barns in addition to 3 attached structures were destroyed in the Northern Jordan Valley.

Settlers uprooted 700 olive almond trees from the lands of Barqah village, northwest of Nablus.

Israeli forces turned the West Bank into cantons and continued to impose the illegal closure on the Gaza Strip for the 10 th

Dozens of temporary checkpoints were established in the West Bank and others were re-established to obstruct the movement of Palestinian civilians.

8 Palestinian civilians were arrested at military checkpoints.

Shooting:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces wounded 5 Palestinian civilians, including 4 children, in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. In the Gaza Strip, Israeli forces carried out airstrikes against civilian objects, training sites and watcher towers belonging to the PAletinian armed groups. Israeli forces also continued to chase Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Sea and open fire at farmers in the border areas.

In the West Bank, on 02 February 2017, 3 children were wounded when Israeli forces moved into al-Masaken al-Sha’biyah neighbourhood, northeast of Nablus, to carry out an arret campaign. A number of Palestinian youngsters and children’s gathered to throw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli vehicles. In response, the Israeli soldiers fired live and metal bullets at them, wounding the three children.

On 03 February 2017, an 18-year-old youngster was wounded when the Israeli forces opened fire at a number of children and youngsters protesting against Israeli forces’ establishing a checkpoint, east of Beit Foriq village, east of Nablus.

In the Gaza Strip, in the context of opening fire at peaceful protests, on 03 February 2017, Israeli forces wounded a Palestinian child with a bullet to the abdomen when they opened fire at dozens of youngsters and children gathered to throw stones at the Israeli soldiers near the border fence between Israel and the Gaza Strip, east of al-Bureij in the central Gaza Strip.

In the context of targeting Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Sea, on 02 February 2017, Israeli gunboats stationed off the north-western Gaza Strip Shore heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats and chased them. The shooting recurred at the Palestinian fishing boats in the aforementioned area on 03,04,05,06 and 07 February 2017.

On 03 February 2017, Israeli gunboats stationed off the sea, west of al-Soudaniyah, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip heavily opened fire at Palestinian boats and chased them. The shooting recurred in the same area on 04 and 08 February 2017.

On the same day, the Israeli gunboats opened fire at the Palestinian fishing boats stationed off Rafah shore in the southern Gaza Strip. The shooting recurred in the abovementioned area on 04 February 2017.

On 05 February 2017, the Israeli gunboats stationed off Khan Younis shore in the southern Gaza Strip heavily opened fire in the vicinity of Palestinian fishing boats within the limited fishing area.

In the context of targeting border areas, on 05 February 2017, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel opened fire at the agricultural lands in al-Shokah village, east of Rafah City.

On 06 February 2017, Israeli forces fired two artillery shells at a training side belonging to al-Qassam Brigades, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip. No casualties were reported, but the site sustained serve damages. The Israeli force also heavily opened fire at the border area, east of al-Bura area in the northern Gaza Strip as well. On the same day, Israeli forces opened fire at the agricultural lands, east of Kuza’ah, al-Fukhari and al-Qararah in the southern Gaza Strip. Israeli forces later fired flare bombs, east of Khan Younis, amidst sporadic shooting, which recurred in the same area on 07 and 08 February 2017.

On the same day, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel fired artillery shells at vacant lands, east of al-Shuja’iyah, and a military site belonging to al-Qassam brigades in Jabal al-Rayess area, east of al-Tufah neighbourhood, east of Gaza City.

On the same day, the Israeli forces fired artillery shells at a site belonging to the Palestinian armed groups, east of al-Maghazi in the central Gaza Strip. As a result, the site sustained material damages. On the same day, the Israeli forces fired an artillery shell at a land in the vicinity of the Landfill, east of Deir al-Balah. They then opened fire at the lands and houses in the area, causing severe damages to a house. The shooting recurred in the area on 08 February 2017.

In the context of airstrikes, on 06 February 2017, Israeli warplanes carried out 2 airstrikes targeting with 4 missiles a training site belonging to al-Qassam Brigades on Salah al-Deen Street, east of Jabalia, and another one apposite to the Equestrian Club, southwest of Beit Lahia.

On the same day, an Israeli warplane fired a missile at a poultry farm on al-Karamah Street, east of al-Shujaiyah. As a result, it was completely destroyed and all the poultry died in addition to damages in an adjacent poultry farm.

On 07 February 2017, Israeli warplanes fired a missile at a military site belonging to al-Qassam Brigades, northwest of al-Sifa area, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip. No casualties were reported, but the site sustained severe damages.

Incursions:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces conducted at least 79 military incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank while 10 others were carried out in East Jerusalem and its suburbs. During these incursions, Israeli forces arrested at least 59 Palestinian civilians, including 2 women. Twenty-two of them, including a woman, were arrested in occupied Jerusalem.

In the Gaza Strip, Israeli forces carried out a limited incursion into the northern side of the Agricultural School, north of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, and levelled lands.

Efforts to create Jewish majority

In the context of house demolitions and notices, On 07 February 2017, the Israeli Municipality destroyed a residential building in Beit Hanina neighbourhood, north of the city, under the pretext of building without a license. The 4-storey building belongs to ‘Adel Abu Sneinah and Zakaria ‘Anati.

On 08 February 2017, the Israeli municipality destroyed an under-construction building in Beit Hanina neighbourhood as well belonging to Ayman Abu Rmeilah upon an order by the Israeli municipality to stop the construction works.

Settlement activities and Israeli settlers’ attacks against Palestinian civilians and their property:

On 06 February 2017, Israeli forces moved into Berdala village, east of Tubas in the Northern Valley and confiscated 3 diggers and a civilian car. Those vehicles were reclaiming agricultural lands in the area to serve dozens of farmers and land owners.

Om 07 February 2017, Israeli forces uprooted 4 tents; two of which were residential and sheltered 7 persons, including 5 children, while the other 2 were used for grazing sheep. They also destroyed a Tabun oven “clay oven”, kitchen and bathroom in Kherbet al-Ras al-Ahmar in the Northern Jordan Valley belonging to ‘Ezzat Bani ‘Odah. On the same day, Israeli forces levelled a livestock barn belonging to Bassam ‘Ali Redwan Foqaha in Kardalah village in the Northern Jordan Valley.

in the same context, on 06 February 2017, Khaled Hussein Mohammed Salah from Barqah village, northwest of Nablus, was surprised that Israeli settlers uprooted 150 olive trees and 550 almond trees from his land and a nearby land belonging to Mahmoud ‘Abdel ‘Aziz Daghlas and Basem Mohammed Baker Daghlas in al-Qbeyat area, northeast of the aforementioned village, which is 300 meters away from the fence of evacuated “Homash” settlement.

Restrictions on movement:

Israel continued to impose a tight closure of the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

The illegal closure of the Gaza Strip, which has been steadily tightened since June 2007 has had a disastrous impact on the humanitarian and economic situation in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli authorities impose measures to undermine the freedom of trade, including the basic needs for the Gaza Strip population and the agricultural and industrial products to be exported. For 9 consecutive years, Israel has tightened the land and naval closure to isolate the Gaza Strip from the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem, and other countries around the world. This resulted in grave violations of the economic, social and cultural rights and a deterioration of living conditions for 2 million people. The Israeli authorities have established Karm Abu Salem (Kerem Shaloum) as the sole crossing for imports and exports in order to exercise its control over the Gaza Strip’s economy. They also aim at imposing a complete ban on the Gaza Strip’s exports. The Israeli closure raised the rate of poverty to 65%. Moreover, the rate of unemployment increased up to 47% and youth constitutes 65% of the unemployed persons. Moreover, 80% of the Gaza Strip population depends on international aid to secure their minimum daily needs. These rates indicate the unprecedented economic deterioration in the Gaza Strip.

In the West Bank, Israeli forces continued to suffocate the Palestinian cities and village by imposing military checkpoints around and/or between them. This created “cantons” isolated from each other that hinders the movement of civilians. Moreover, the Palestinian civilians suffering aggravated because of the annexation wall and checkpoints erected on daily basis to catch Palestinians.