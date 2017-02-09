Netanyahu gov’t blasts Belgian ambassador to Israel

PNN/ Jerusalem/

The Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on Wednesday has instructed the Foreign Ministry to reprimand Belgian ambassador to Israel, Olivier Belle, over meetings with Israeli leftist and anti-occupation organizations.

The blast came in light of Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel’s meeting with the leaders of Breaking the Silence and B’Tselem, during his visit to Israel.

In addition, there have been initiatives by the Belgian state prosecutor to try senior Israeli officials, including Tzipi Livni and army officers.

“The Belgian government needs to decide whether it wants to change direction or continue with an anti-Israel line,” Israeli FM said in a statement.

“Netanyahu has directed that legislation be advanced to prevent financing by foreign governments for NGOs that harm IDF soldiers,” statement added.

Last month, the former Israeli foreign minister, Tzipi Livni, has cancelled her trip to Belgium over threats of arrest for war crimes in Gaza.