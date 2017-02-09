IOF level land in Jerusalem for the second time within three months

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Thursday have levelled a Palestinian land in Jerusalem for the second time within three months.

According to Quds Press, Israeli municipal crews stormed a Palestinian-owned land dedicated to an auto show and started leveling the area.

The auto show was established in 2006 on an area of 1,000 meters owned by Harhash family.

Israeli municipality has been trying since 2012 to confiscate the land for establishing a bus station for settlers.

On December 19, 2016 Israeli forces demolished the auto show offices before leveling the land.

Since the start of 2017, Israeli forces demolished 40 Palestinian commercial, residential, and agricultural facilities in occupied Jerusalem, while three Jerusalemites were forced to demolish their facilities by their own.