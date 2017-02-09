Canada ‘concerned’ by Israel’s settlement regulation law

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The Canadian Foreign Minister, Chrystia Freeland said on Wednesday has expressed concerns regarding Israel’s settlement regulation law, which allows thousands of settler homes on private Palestinian land in the occupied West Bank.

“Canada is very concerned … and we want to underline that this expansion of settlements is illegal under international law,” Freeland told reporters on a conference call.

The Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, which took power in late 2015, is more prepared to criticize Israel than the former Conservative administration, which adopted a resolutely pro-Israel policy.

The Knesset on Monday approved a law retroactively legalizing homes built on privately owned Palestinian land. The move generated broad international condemnation.

Canada is calling on all parties not to make unilateral moves which could have a negative effect, she added.