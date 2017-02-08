IOF cordon off Umm Al-Hiran in order to demolish it, again

PNN/ Negev/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Wednesday morning have cordoned off the village of Umm Al-Hiran in the Negev desert, in order to demolish the mobile houses that were donated by the Popular committees in the Arab towns, in addition to the homes and solidarity tent.

The tent was built three weeks ago, following the demolition of 12 homes and eight facilities.

The demolitions caused severe clashes causing the killnig of two youths, and injuring others, including head of the Arab Joint List in the Knesset, Ayman Odeh, who sustained light injuries in the head.

Head of the Umm Al-Hiran local council, Raed Abu Al-Qiyan, called on the Follow-up committees and the heads of local council and Palestinian parties to head to the town and prevent the demolition.

Abu Al-Qiyan added that Israeli police and bulldozers cordonned off hte village in preparation for the demolition, saying that Israeli Authorities want to demolish more houses and displace people from their lands.