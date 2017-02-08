Germany: Trust in Israel’s committment to peace shaken to core

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The Israeli newspaper, Haaretz on Wednesday has quoted the German foreign ministry as saying ‘Our trust in the Israeli government’s commitment to the two-state solution has been shaken to the core.”

This statement comes two days after the Israeli Knesset passed a bill that legalizes land grab of private Palestinian lands for settlement expansion in theWest Bank.

It also comes as Israel approved the construction of over 6,000 new illegal settlement units, just after Trump became officially president on 20 January.

“Many in Germany who stand by Israel and feel great commitment towards it find themselves deeply disappointed by this move,” the German Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.