Elderly Palestinian dies after run over by Israeli settler, Bethlehem

PNN/ Bethlehem/

An Israeli settler on Wednesday afternoon had run over an elderly Palestinian man on the 60 bypass road near Al-Khader town, southern Bethlehem.

The old man, Suleiman Hammad (81), a farmer, had died after sustaining severe injuries following the run over.

Sources told PNN that the incident is still being investigated, to find out whether it was an accident or a deliberate crime.