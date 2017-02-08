Abbas, Hollande discuss settlement regulation bill, ICC

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The Palestinian president, Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday evening have met with his French counterpart, Fracoiz Hollande in Paris to talk about the Israeli settlement regulation bill.

During the press conference, both condemned the bill which legalizes land grab of private ownership for settlement expansion.

Abbas said that this bill creates an apartheid state, while Hollande said it paves way for annexation of the West Bank.

Abbas added that the matter will be brought to international court.

“We will not accept this. It is aggression and we will deal with it at the courthouse. We hope to achieve peace and we hope that we will have a Palestinian state alongside the State of Israel. However, Israel wants one country that will exist as an apartheid state. This will be a tragedy for the Palestinians.”

Abbas also criticized the initiative to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. “This will distance the solution,” he stated. “Everyone who supports this solution needs to work for it.”