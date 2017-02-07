IOF demolish building in Jerusalem, proceed to demolish others in Jordan Valley

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Tuesday morning have demolished a Palestinian-owned building that is under contruction, and headed to proceed demolitions in Kardala village, Jordan Valley.

This morning, IOF broke into Beit Hanina neighborhood, north of Jerusalem, and demolished an building that is under-construction. Media sources in Jerusalem said dozens of soldiers surrounded and invaded the area, after declaring it a “closed military zone.”

The soldiers then proceeded to demolish the building, in addition to detaining and interrogating several Palestinians.

In related news, the army invaded Kardala village, in the West Bank’s Northern Plains, and demolished several barns owned by a few shepherds.