UN Special Coordinator “concerned over settlement regularization bill”

PNN/ Ramallah/

The United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Nickolay Mladenov, on Monday has expressed concerns over the Israeli so-called “Regularization Bill” for settlements.

“I am concerned by the scheduled vote on the so-called “Regularisation Bill” as it would enable the continued use of privately-owned Palestinian land for Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.” Mladenov said in a statement.

“If adopted into law, it will have far reaching legal consequences for Israel and greatly diminish the prospects for Arab-Israeli peace. The bill has been deemed unconstitutional by the Attorney General of Israel and is in contravention of international law,” he added.

Mladenov urged Israeli legislators to reconsider this move.

“Settlements are illegal under international law and, as outlined in the Middle East Quartet report, present one of the main impediments to peace. All core issues should be resolved between the parties through direct negotiations on the basis of relevant Security Council resolutions and mutual agreements.”