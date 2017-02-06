Israeli air strikes continue on Gaza & Hamas saying will not allow continuation of Israeli escalation

Gaza/PNN/

Israeli Occupations Forces strikes continued Monday on the Gaza Strip with jets firing missiles at open areas east of Gaza and tanks firing shells near Shajaiyeh, northern Gaz.

According toPalestnian local sources “:Israeli army bombed Nineteen site in the Gaza Strip after 8:00 pm”.

Israeli forces resumed on Monday evening attacks on the besieged Gaza Strip, injuring at least three Palestinians, in a series of airstrikes and artillery shelling in various areas of the enclave.

Hamas Movement warned Monday evening that it would not “allow a continuation of Israeli escalation against the people of Gaza.”

Spokesman for the Movement Abdul Latif Qanua held the Israeli occupation authority responsible for its recent escalation and its serious repercussions.

Israel is trying to detract attention from its internal crisis by targeting the Gaza Strip, Qanua told the PIC reporter.

He pointed out that any response will be in concordance with Palestinian resistance factions.

Israel clam the attacks came in response to the firing of one shell from Gaza at southern Israel without causing any damage or injury.