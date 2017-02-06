Israel shells Gaza after alleged rocket attack

PNN/ Gaza/

Israeli artillery of the IOF on Monday morning have shelled sites for the Hamas resistance movement in Gaza. claiming that it is in response to a rocket fired from Gaza towards the Negev desert.

According to the Gaza based PIC, Israeli helicopters were also seen flying over the area.

Local sources affirmed that no injuries were reported in the shelling.

The Israeli attack came shortly after Israeli media sources reported that a Code Red siren was heard in the Ashkelon region near the northern border of Gaza after being allegedly hit with a rocket.