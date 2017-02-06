IOF seize land near Nablus overnight

PNN/ Nablus/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Monday overnight have seized a land in Qaryout town south of Nablus, northern West Bank, and surrounded it with wire.

According to locals, Israeli soldiers on Monday overnight have surrounded the land with wire, claiming that it was for “security purposes.”

The land is located next to the Hayovel settlement outpost.

Sources added that this is not the first time a private land is seized this way, saying that it might be a step to halt “anger” of the settlers, after recent calls to evacuate a neighbouring settlement outpost.