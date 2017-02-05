IOF return body of slain Palestinians, 10 days after his death

PNN/ Ramallah/

Palestinians in Qalandia camp today bid the last farewell to Hussein Abu Ghosh (24), when Israeli occupation authorities (IOA) returned his body after 10 days of detention.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said they received the body of Abu Ghosh at the Ofer military checkpoint, near Ramallah’s western town of Betunia.

Abu Ghosh was shot dead by Israeli soldiers on January 25, 2017 near Mekhmas village, to the east of Ramallah province, after his car accidentally hit an Israeli bus station.

Israeli soldiers claim that this attack was deliberate. No injuries were reported, however.

Israel is still withholding the bodies of seven Palestinians, out of the 284 whom it has killed since the breakout of the uprising in October 2015.

Many of the killings were extrajudicial.