CDA: Palestinian political detainees under attack in Israeli jails

PNN/ Ramallah/

Since the beginning of January 2017, Palestinian Political Detainees in Nafaha jail (located in Negev Desert) have been under attack; special Israeli forces (Tesme Matsada) stormed the detainees’ rooms and cells different times, damaged their personal belongings, assaulted them, and forced them to take off their clothes in freezing weather for different times.

Commission of Detainees & Ex- Detainees Affairs (CDA) said in a statement expressed its concersn regarding the continuing tense situation in Israeli jails, where there are 7,000 Palestinian detainees in 23 different jails.

On 1 February 2017, tje situation has deteriorated in Nafaha jail, where the humiliation has led one of the Palestinian detainees to attack one of the jails guards, CDA cited.

On 2 February, 2017, the Israeli special force, which works under the supervision of Israeli Prison Services (IPS), attacked Palestiniandetainees in Negev jail specially section 13, and the Israeli authorities not allowed Lawyers to have the regular visits, therefor the situation inside the prison remained unclear.

Among the 7,000 Palestinian detainees, there are more than 15 prisoners in solitary confinement, hundreds of others have difficulties and not allowed to have family regular visits because Israel is not allowing their family members to visit them.

These days Israeli Prison Services are moving some prisoners’ leaders from jails to another and transfer some of them to solitary confinement to create instability in their life and to prevent them of leading any organized united protest against the miserable life in Israeli jails.

The Commission of Detainees & Ex- Detainees Affairs (CDA) urged the international community to protect Palestinian detainees from the repression and torture by the Israeli authorities, adding that the international community must act swiftly to stop the repeated violation of Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails.