Japan :Israeli settlement activities are in violation of international law

Ramallah /PNN/

The Government of Japan deeply deplores that the Government of Israel announced the approval of the construction of about 3000 housing units in the Jewish settlements in the West Bank, despite repeated calls from the international community including Japan for freezing settlement activities.

In statement send to PNN by Foreign Press Secretary Norio Maruyama said :”settlement activities are in violation of international law and Japan has repeatedly called upon the Government of Israel to fully freeze settlement activities.

The statement added that Government of Japan once again strongly urges the Government of Israel to desist from implementing its construction plans that are undermining the viability of a two-state solution.