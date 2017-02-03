Israeli Settlement Construction ‘May Not Be Helpful’ to Reaching Peace, White House Says

Bethlehem/PNN/

The White House said late Thursday that Israel’s settlement construction may not be helpful to reaching a peace deal with the Palestinians.

The White House statement also said “The American desire for peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians has remained unchanged for 50 years. While we don’t believe the existence of settlements is an impediment to peace, the construction of new settlements or the expansion of existing settlements beyond their current borders may not be helpful in achieving that goal.

The statement added “As the President has expressed many times, he hopes to achieve peace throughout the Middle East region.

The Trump administration has not taken an official position on settlement activity and looks forward to continuing discussions, including with Prime Minister Netanyahu when he visits with President Trump later this month,” the White House said in a statement.