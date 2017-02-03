Grant Signing Ceremonies for Two GGP Projects in Palestine, Funded by Japan

Gaza/PNN/

Grant Contracts for two Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) were signed today by Mr. Takeshi Okubo, Ambassador for the Palestinian Affairs and Representative of Japan to the PA, and representatives of Al-Tawfiq cooperative society for fishermen and Al-Mughraqa Municipality at UNDP Headquarter in Gaza for a total amount of US$ 162,375.

Al-Tawfiq cooperative society for fishermen received a grant of US$ 82,450 that they will use to install the Ice molds and flake ice machine in the ice factory of Al-Tawfiq. This project’s objective is to stably provide the fishermen in the Gaza Strip with cheap ice. The most direct beneficiaries from this project will be about 3,325 fishermen’s household.

The US$ 79,925 granted for Al-Mughraqa Municipality will be used to expand 1,275m of sewage network. This project’s objective is to improve the living environment of the residents who are exposed to serious infection hazards caused by the accumulated sewage water in Al-Mughraqa in the Gaza Strip. The direct beneficiaries from this project are expected to be 300 residents (65households).

Mr. Okubo congratulated Al-Tawfiq cooperative society for fishermen and Al-Mughraqa Municipality and wished them success in their project. He emphasized Japan’s firm commitment of supporting Palestinian people from human security perspective as well as the importance of implementing social and economic development projects needed for Palestinian communities.

Since 1993 the Government of Japan has extended its official development assistance to approximately $1.7 billion, to the Palestinians. GGP projects have been formulated in collaboration with the Palestinian Authority through Ministry of Finance and Planning since 2010. (END)