Birzeit University condemns kidnapping its students

Ramallah/PNN/

Today in the afternoon, 2 February 2016, and after completing their final exams, Birzeit University students Tawfiq Abu Arqoub, a Computer Science Engineer, and Basel Flyan a Business students, were kidnapped at the western gate of the university by a number of undercover Israeli occupying forces. This is neither new nor unprecedented given the ongoing colonial aggression against the people and institutions of Palestine.

The Head of the university’s security Mohammad Rimawi stated that intercepted the car that Abu Arqoub and Falaneh were riding. A number of under-covered occupying forces took the students out of the car and kidnapped them.

Birzeit University views these outrageous acts of violence and rapid arrests for our students, as a very grave act of aggression against our students and academic institutions in Palestine. This violation of our students’ right to learn is a part of a systematic attack on the right of education and freedom of expression.

The Dean of Student Affairs Mohammad Al Ahmad affirmed that Israel’s repressive measures against the Palestinian people in general and the students in specific shall only strengthen international efforts in support of an academic boycott of Israeli institutions.

He said that “Such violations against our students will not stop Birzeit University from playing the pilot’s role in confronting Israel.”

The University condemns these outrageous acts in the strongest possible terms and calls upon all international and human rights organizations to speak this truth loudly in the face of these violations immediately and without reserve and to stand in solidarity with our struggle.