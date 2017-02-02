Trump threatens to punish Palestinians if they sue Israel in ICC

PNN/ Washington/

The Haaretz newspaper on its website on Wednesday said that the U.S. president, Donald Trump has threatened to punish Palestinians if they sue Israel in the international criminal court.

According to Haaretz, officials said that the new right-wing U.S. administration will take “severe punitive measures” that will damage the position of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) if it goes to the ICC.

Haaretz pointed out that the administration would cut the aids to the PLO and close down the offices of the PLO in Washington.

Since Donald Trump became president, Israel has approved the construction of over 6,000 settlement units all over the West Bank and Jerusalem.

Trump has declared his approval of settlement expansion, and in turn received support from the Israeli PM on building a wall along the Mexico borders.