Israel puts hands on 36 dunams of land in the Jordan Valley

PNN/ Jordan Valley/

Israel placed its hands on 36 dunams of land in a village near Tubas, northern Jordan Valley, a local monitor said on Wednesday.

Mutaz Bsharat, who monitors settlement activity in the Tubas district, told WAFA Palestinian News and Info Agency that the so-called Israeli Civil Administration staff, escorted by a military vehicle, stormed Bardala village and served locals with an official notice to seize 36.88 dunams of their land for “security purposes”.

Bsharat said the land would be seized to complete the construction for parts of Israel’s apartheid wall, located near the village.

He noted that land belongs to Nimer Sawafta, Sami Tamimi, Rashid Swafta, Mustafa Sawafta, Rateb Sawafta and Saleh Sawafta.

The Civil Administration is an Israeli military entity responsible for the administration of the Palestinian population in Area C of the occupied West Bank, in coordination with the Palestinian Authority.

Israeli forces frequently target local Palestinian farmers, confiscating their tractors and water tanks and imposing heavy fines in order to forcibly displace them.

Israel is planning to annex the Jordan Valley into a completely Israeli area, primarily regarding agriculture, which some speculate to prevent a territorial contiguity between a future Palestinian state and the rest of the Arab world.

To this end, tens of settlements and agricultural outposts have been established by Israel in the Jordan Valley, which makes up about one-third of the total area of the occupied West Bank.