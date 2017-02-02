Following Israeli pressures: Spain prevents Palestinian activists from lecturing in Madrid

PNN/ Madrid/

The Arab House in Madrid, Spain on Wednesday has cancelled a lecture that was due to be held by Palestinian activists, following pressures from Israeli organizations against the Spanish foreign ministry.

The lecture was due to take place today, to cover the topic of non-violent popular resistance against the wall and settlements in Palestine.

It was decided to be given by the Popular Struggle Coordination Committee (PSCC) activist, Munther Amira and Manal Tamimi, in addition to the co-founder of the Boycott, Divest, Sanction (BDS) movement, Omar Barghouthi.

The cancellation came shortly after the Israeli government had called on the Spanish police to bar the activists, calling them “terrorists.”

Following such calls, sources from the Spain foreign ministry said the ban came since the “activities are incompatible with the policy of the Spanish government in the Middle East.”

Three days ago, the Israeli government filed complaints in Spain against the activists, who were participating in a conference on the mechanisms of facing extremism.

Amira told PNN that this is proof on the ongoing Israeli crimes against the Palestinian people and their attacks, racism on all levels, adding that Israel and its extremist government are violating all human rights conventions and aim on deveiving the world public opinion.

Amira also stressed that all the activities carried out by the PSCC are committed to all laws and international conventions in their resistance of Israeli repression and attacks on human rights defendersm. Amira also pointed out that the allegations against him are “flimsy” actions that will not prevent activists from attending the conference in Barcelona and exposing occupaiton practices against Palestine.