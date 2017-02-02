EU: Israel’s settlement announcements “a worrying trend”

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The EU foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, on Wednesday has expressed strong opposition to Israeli settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank, saying that such announcements are “a very worrying trend.”

In a statement, Mogherini said “the EU deeply regrets that Israel is proceeding with this, despite the continuous serious international concern and objections, which have been constantly raised at all levels.”

“The announcement marks a very worrying trend, posing a direct challenge to the prospects of a viable two-state solution, which is increasingly difficult and risks becoming impossible.”

As the Israeli Supreme Court on Tuesday has ordered the eviction of Amona illegal settlement outpost near Ramallah, Israeli Occupation Authorities (IOA) have proceeded to approve the construction of 3,000 new settlement units in the occupied West Bank.

This announcement followed several other announcements to build settlement units, which made up the total of 6,000 units during the past two weeks alone.

The settlement expansion was particularly emboldened when Donald Trump took office as U.S. president, and gave green light to settlements.