Ashrawi conducts separate meetings with diplomats

PNN/ Ramallah/

PLO Executive Committee Member Dr. Hanan Ashrawi conducted separate meetings with Spanish Consul General Rafael Matos, US Deputy Consul General Dorothy Shea and Turkish Consul General Gürcan Türkoğlu.

Dr. Ashrawi briefed the diplomats on the current political and regional developments, as well as Israel’s massive campaign of land theft and its enormous wave of settlement activities: “It is clear that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is creating facts on the ground and destroying the very foundations of the two-state solution and the chances for peace. We cannot afford four more years as Israel rushes to complete the unjust and illegal transformation and ethnic cleansing of Jerusalem and the final annexation of the Occupied West Bank.

We call on all global leaders to intervene immediately and to bring an end to the military occupation and the grave injustices suffered by the Palestinians. The international community must implement UNSC resolution 2334 and bring Israel to compliance; accountability should include punitive measures and sanctions before it is too late.”

The parties also discussed the internal situation, including the need for national unity and holding national elections.