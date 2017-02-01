Video: Khirbet Tana – Daily life under threat of demolition

PNN/ Nablus/

Khibert Tana is a rural community located in Area C of the West Bank, in the Beit Furik municipality, Nablus Governorate. Israeli authorities declared the area a ‘closed military zone’ in the 1970s and confiscated 13,000 dunums of community land to support the establishment and expansion of the Makhora and Etimar settlements. An additional 5,000 dunums of land are under access restrictions. Most of the families have pending demolition orders on the grounds that they do not have building permits, and lack essential services, such as connections to utility grids. Khirbet Tana has been subjected to multiple rounds of demolitions and eviction for now over a decade.