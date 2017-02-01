Israel bans winter clothes for Palestinian prisoners in freezing weather

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Amidst freezing winter weather, Israeli occupation forces is banning winter clothes for Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons and detention centers.

Husam society for Palestinian detainees said that Israeli authorities are intentionally preventing the entry of winter clothing to Palestinian detainees since 2007 in order to punish them and tighten their life conditions.

According to “Husam”, families of Palestinian detainees have failed to find an access to the winter clothes and other kits for their sons through ICRC and Palestinian authority.

Husam also noted that Palestinian detainees inside Israeli jails, mainly those in Al-Naqab Desert prisons suffer from freezing weather and they are in desperate need for protection from extreme cold and law temperature .