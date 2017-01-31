Video: IOF storm Aida refugee camp, attack residents

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Monday evening have stormed the Aida refugee camp, northern Bethlehem, and assaulted residents, erupting clashes with the youths.

Eyewitnesses told PNN that the soldiers detained some of the youths and prevented cars from entering the camp, and attacked the residents using rubber-coated metal bullets and teargas.

Aida camp has been subjected to such attacks for months now, especially that it is located next to the northern entrance of Bethlehem, next to the wall and Israeli checkpoint 300, where there is also an Israeli military camp.