Israeli supreme court orders eviction of ِAmona settlement within 48 hours

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Tuesday ordered the eviction of Amona Israeli settlement outpost within 48 hours, in preparation to demolish it by Febrary 8.

Amona, located near the West Bank city of Ramallah, was built on private own Palestinian land, where 40 settler families are currently living.

The court rule came after Palestinians successfully petitioned Israeli courts for the outpost’s removal.

According to i24 news, a leaflet posted at the outpost Tuesday morning informed settlers that they are required to move their property from the premises by midnight Wednesday, 48 hours after the decree was issued at midnight Monday. The army would bar entry to the premises after this time.