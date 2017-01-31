Israeli supreme court orders eviction of ِAmona settlement within 48 hours

PNN/ Jerusalem/
Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Tuesday ordered the eviction of Amona Israeli settlement outpost within 48 hours, in preparation to demolish it by Febrary 8.
Amona, located near the West Bank city of Ramallah, was built on private own Palestinian land, where 40 settler families are currently living.
The court rule came after Palestinians successfully petitioned Israeli courts for the outpost’s removal.
According to i24 news, a leaflet posted at the outpost Tuesday morning informed settlers that they are required to move their property from the premises by midnight Wednesday, 48 hours after the decree was issued at midnight Monday. The army would bar entry to the premises after this time.
Settlers claim they were only informed of the order Tuesday morning. The order permits settlers to petition the army within 48 hours.
Israel’s Supreme Court had ordered that the outpost be demolished by December 25, but after the residents reached an agreement with the Israeli government to relocate, the demolition date was postponed by 45 days.
Israeli settlements built in the West Bank are illegal under international law. All in all, there are some 120 unsanctioned settlements to which successive Israeli governments have turned a blind eye or given an approving wink and nod.
Thanks to settlements, the number of Israeli settlers all over the West Bank now hit over 420,000.