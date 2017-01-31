Erekat calls on ICC to open investigation into Israeli settlement enterprise

PNN/ Ramallah/

Secretary general of the executive committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, Saeb Erekat, on Tuesday called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague to open an immediate investigation into Israel’s settlement activities.

“Israel continues to systematically violate the rights of the Palestinian people and to give a green light and support for settlers to take over more Palestinian land and to terrorize the Palestinian population. This immoral situation shouldn’t continue to be tolerated by the International community. It has to end,” said Erekat in a statement.

“Throughout the first month of 2017, Israel has pushed for the construction of more than 3,200 new settlement units and has concurrently demolished about 30 Palestinian homes, which led to the forced displacement of close to 40 Palestinian families comprising 240 people, more than half were children. These demolition operations targeted private properties, including vital humanitarian assistance provided by aid agencies in Palestine; close to half of all demolished properties were donor-funded,” he added.

“The commitment of Netanyahu’s government to colonization and segregation and its determination to defy international law and resolutions continues to destroy the prospects of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine. Hence, the Palestinian leadership will pursue all necessary political, legal and diplomatic steps in order to hold Israel accountable and to bring justice to our people. This includes sending all the related information to the International Criminal Court urging it to open an immediate investigation into Israel’s settlement enterprise.

“The Israeli illegal seizure and annexation of occupied Palestinian land obliges the international community to immediately take the necessary steps to implement the United Nations Security Council resolution 2334 and to fulfill its legal and political obligations without further delays,” Erekat concluded.