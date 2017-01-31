﻿Students mourn classmate, Qusai Al-Emour, killed by IOF

PNN/ Bethlehem/

On the 16th of January, the 17 year old school student, Qusai Emour, was shot by Israeli soldiers with three live bullets, and Israeli soldiers dragged him from his hands and legs, bumping his head on the ground several time despite his injury, and detained his body, preventing the ambulances from approaching, torturing him to death.

Today, Qusai’s classmates began the second semester in Teqoua secondary school, by putting his photograph and a crown of flowers in his seat, in midst of grieving and sadness.

The school students as well headed to Qusai’s grave, with the head of the Education governerate, Bassam Jaber, then headed to his parents’ house.

The Education office in Bethlehem said that they formed a group of counsellors who talked to the students and let them express their feelings about the martyr.