Palestinian youth injured after shot in the knee by IOF

PNN/ Tulkarm/

A Palestinian youth on Monday sustained inuries in his leg after he was shot by Israeli soldiers at Jebara checkpoint south of Tulkarm, northern West Bank.

According to local sources, IOF opened fire on the youth, aged 19, while he was working in the area.

The youth was taken to Thabet Thabet hospital in Tulkarm for treatment, and medics described his injuries as “moderate.”