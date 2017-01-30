Celtics’ Green Brigade honors Lajee cultural center in Scotland

PNN/ Galsgow/

The Celtic supporter group, AKA The Green Brigade, last year raised more than £176k for charities in Palestine, in response to UEFA fining them for raising the Palestinian flag during a match against the Israeli Hapoel Beersheva.

Before Sunday’s game against Hearts, the group handed over a cheque for £176,076 to be split between the Lajee Refugee Centre and Medical Aid for Palestine in the presence of a large crowd of supporters gathered in Celtic Way outside Celtic Park to see the presentation.

Lajee cultural center is located in Aida refugee camp in Bethlehem, and was founded in 2000.

Executive manager of Lajee, Salah Ajarma gave a speech to the audience talking about Lajee.

Ajarma also expressed sincere thanks to the Celtics for t heir unprecedented support to the Palestinian people and cause, expressing his pride i nPalestine after seeing thousands of people chanting for Palestine and raising its flag.

He added that the money will be used to raise awareness internationally about the Palestinian cause and struggle under occupation through ciltural programs for children and youths.

Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP) delivers health and medical care to those worst affected by conflict and displacement in Palestine.