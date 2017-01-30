12 year old Circus students kidnapped by IOF

PNN/ Birzeit/

On Sunday, January 29, Sohaib Saeed the 12-year-old student at the Palestinian Circus School was kidnapped last Thursday in Birzeit by the Israeli occupation army.

Sohaib was sentenced to 31 days in prison and a fine of 500 NIS (135 USD) for charges of throwing stones.

The school in a statement expressed outrage about the imprisonment of a 12 year old child, saying that this arrest “will inflict serious and lasting damage on his mental and physical wellbeing.”

“Israel is the only country in the world that automatically prosecutes children in military courts that lack basic and fundamental fair trial guarantees,” the school said. “A UNICEF report of 2013 concludes that the ill-treatment of children who come in contact with the (Israeli) military detention system appears to be widespread, systematic and institutionalized throughout the process, from the moment of arrest until the child’s prosecution and eventual conviction and sentencing. ”

During the last 2 years, Israel has become extremely harsh in punishments against stone throwing. In 2015, not only did the Knesset (Israeli Parliament) pass a very controversial law that all stone throwing Palestinians can be sentenced up to 20 years in prison, but the security cabinet also approved rules, Israeli police and soldiers can use live ammunition during protests, where in most cases Palestinians throw stones at Israeli soldiers and army vehicles.