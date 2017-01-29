Zawyeh Gallery presents Gazan artist, Tayseer Barakat’s Lightness of Being in Ramallah

PNN/ Ramallah/

Zawyeh Gallery is currently hosting the renowned Gazan artist Tayseer Barakat with his latest collection, Lightness of Being, which will be exhibiting from January 23rd 2017 until February 15th 2017.

An opening reception, with the presence of the artist, took place on Monday, January 23rd2017, where art collectors, artists and art enthusiasts attended to admire Barakat’s prominent work.

Tayseer Barakat’s Lightness of Being brings together his most recent work, and extraordinary series of paintings produced over the course of two years. Steeped both in the long history of Arab and Palestinian visual art and mythology, and in contemporary aesthetics of political struggle, the collection is a stunning exploration of anger, pain and endurance.

“[…] My grandmother told me the mythological stories of Palestine and I have grown to respect and to understand their importance. I grasp fragments from literature and from pictures of how our ancient progenitors lived, loved, fought, and worked in this land.” (Tayseer Barakat)

Tayseer Barakat was born in Jabaliya refugee camp in Gaza in 1959 and carried out his arts education in Alexandria, Egypt, in 1983. After completing his studies, he moved to Ramallah where he has been based ever since – both teaching and creating art.

Barakat’s style and technique are of international stature, often appealing to a wide range of audiences and being one of Palestine’s foremost artists working nowadays. He has held 9 solo exhibitions and has participated in numerous group exhibitions with many of his contemporaries in Japan, USA, Brazil, Europe and across the Arab world, including a previous exhibition at ZawyehGallery in 2014.