Tayseer Khaled : Netanyahu’s settlement activities defy the international community

Ramallah/PNN/

Tayseer Khaled, member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, Head of the Palestinian Expatriate Affairs Department , said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, betting on the silence and supporting of the new US administration had taken the decision to defy the international community and UN Security Council Resolution 2334, which condemns Israel’s settlement activities and calls upon the Israeli government to stop them unconditionally as illegal and constitutes a grave violation of international law and resolutions of international legitimacy.

Netanyahu decided to initiate a new wave of building in the colonial settlements in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem and began to make deals with his partners in the government, especially with the Jewish Home Party at the expense of the interests and rights of the Palestinian people and, at the same time, to engage in political maneuvers that deflect the attention of the Israelis from his corruption scandals that unfold new details every day.

This came in the aftermath of Netanyahu’s and his Army minister’s, Avigdor Lieberman, endorsement to build 2,500 new housing units in the occupied West Bank under the pretext of responding to the needs of residential and to preserve the so-called “the course of normal life.

In addition to 566 housing units in the occupied East Jerusalem a few days ago, in a double maneuver that reveals the collusion with the US administration that the government of Israel has responded to the request of this administration to postpone the discussion of a law to annex the “Maale Adumim” settlement and merely satisfied by maintain the normal growth and functioning of normal life in the settlements in a bid to absorb the angry reactions of the Jewish Home Party after the adjournment of the debate on annexing “Maale Adumim.” Settlement, in addition to diverting the Israeli public opinion’s and the international community’s attention from his corruption scandals that threaten his political future.

Khaled called for confronting the new wave of settlement tenders and to counter Benjamin Netanyahu’s maneuvers and political tricks and the Israeli government’s challenge to the UN Security Council Resolution No. 2334 by transferring the settlement file again to the UN Security Council in order to assume its responsibilities and to put pressure on Israel and to push her government to comply with international law and the UN resolutions, and to relegate the settlement file to the UN General Assembly under Chapter VII (Uniting for peace), would the new US administration use the right of veto to protect Israel’s rebellion against the international law.

At the same time to submit a request to refer the settlement file to the International Criminal Court and ask the Court’s Judicial Division to open judicial investigation in this file as it, in light of Israel’s refusal to comply with UN Security Council resolution 2334, falls under the eighth paragraph of Article VIII of the Statute of the Court in the context of war crimes, in order for the government of Israel and those who support it, to recognize that the game is over and it should pay the price for its defiance of the international law and the resolutions of international legitimacy.