Hundreds bid farewell to teen martyr, Jenin

PNN/ Jenin/

Hundreds of Palestinians have participated in the funeral of 19-year-old Mohamed Abu Khalifam, who was killed by Israeli Occupation Forces this morning in clashes that broke out after they stormed Jenin refugee camp.

Five others were also wounded one of them seriously, during the skirmishes, the sources added.

Local sources said that the events started after a large number of Israeli troops infiltrated into the camp from different sides.

They also said that some soldiers were injured during armed clashes with resistance fighters in the camp.

A few days ago, an Israeli military force stormed the house of Abu Khalifa in the camp and kidnapped his uncles Mohamed and Ahmed Abu Khalifa.

They also ransacked other homes and brutalized local residents during that campaign.