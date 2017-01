PNN/ Afula/

A 32-year-old Palestinian prisoner has reportedly fled the HaEmek Hospital in Afula, and Israeli Forces are currently searching for him.

IOF claims that the prisoner was taken to hospital to run medical tests, adding that the incident is being investigated, and a large number of police officers are scanning the hospital campus and the area around it in search of the suspect.

Israel also asked to turn in the prisoner by calling the Israeli police.