Netanyahu hails Trump’s Mexico wall

PNN/ Jerusalem/

The Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday hailed U.S. president, Donald Trump, on his decision to build a wall along the 3,200klm U.S.- Mexico borders to “prevent illegal immigration.”

On Twitter, Netanyahu wrote that “President Trump is right,” likening Trump’s wall idea to the a 240-kilometre wall Israel completed in 2014 along its border with Egypt.

“I built a wall along Israel’s southern border. It stopped all illegal immigration. Great success. Great idea” Netanyahu added in the tweet.

Israel had also built a 700klm wall around the occupied West Bank, which was also installed in some areas inside the West Bank. The wall is 8 meters high in some areas as w ell.

In addition, during an interview with American channel Fox News on Thursday, Trump justified his decision, citing Israel which, he said, had managed to “stop 99.9 percent” of illegal immigration.

Within a few days after Trump became officially president, Israel announced approval to build thousands of new settlement units in the West Bank, a decision which was slammed by the U.N. and several international bodies.